First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $2.68 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.18.

NYSE:NKE opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $171.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

