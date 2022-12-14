First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 61 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

NYSE:UPS opened at $183.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

