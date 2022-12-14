First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Down 27.0% in November

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other First Financial news, Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.87 per share, for a total transaction of $46,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,312 shares of company stock worth $61,901 over the last 90 days. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Financial by 49.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 87.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

THFF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $46.30. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,465. The stock has a market cap of $556.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.59. First Financial has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. First Financial had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

