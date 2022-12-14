First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,952.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,869 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.4% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,073,000 after acquiring an additional 252,657 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,107,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

