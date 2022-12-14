First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $217.29. 17,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.54 and its 200 day moving average is $192.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

