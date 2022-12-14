First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $2.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.13. 14,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,458. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

