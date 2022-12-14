First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.11. 14,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,424. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.63 and its 200-day moving average is $181.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Argus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

