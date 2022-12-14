First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the November 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 35,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,316. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.