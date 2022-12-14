First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Down 96.9% in November

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. 25,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,418. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 635.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

