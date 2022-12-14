First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Down 38.5% in November

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the November 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 805.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $47.41.

