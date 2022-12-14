Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.85

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $11.55. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 22,324 shares trading hands.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
