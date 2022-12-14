Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.85

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $11.55. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 22,324 shares trading hands.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 39.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $150,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

