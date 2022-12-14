Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.78

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and traded as high as $14.35. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 1,700 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a “sell” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

