Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 4,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Fortran Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

Fortran Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

