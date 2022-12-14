Founders Capital Management Has $259,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Founders Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,670,000 after acquiring an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $156.44. 69,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,225. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.