Founders Capital Management Sells 251 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Founders Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,847 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 2.1% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.22. 55,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,045,002. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.84. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The company has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.12.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

