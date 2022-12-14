Frax Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.34 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Frax token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $13.34 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Token Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,023,027,133 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

