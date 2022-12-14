Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $120.65 million and $45,673.96 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00006239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share launched on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

