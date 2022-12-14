FTAC Zeus Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZING) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.51

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 3298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Institutional Trading of FTAC Zeus Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $121,000.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

