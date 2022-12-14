Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.83 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Stock Down 0.9 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.96.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

