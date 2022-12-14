Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

