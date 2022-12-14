Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 4,400 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $74.06. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

