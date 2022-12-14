Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Down 56.3% in November

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the November 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULTP traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.06. 52,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,718. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 2nd were paid a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

