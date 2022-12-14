Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.33. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 108,230 shares.

Future FinTech Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Future FinTech Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTFT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Future FinTech Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 201,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 88,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Future FinTech Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.

