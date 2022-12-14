FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Lowered by KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $16.20 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.28. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 47.75%. The firm had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.07 million.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,120.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,501.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.77. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,120.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,239 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth $14,718,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 508,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,526,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

