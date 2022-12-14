Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

