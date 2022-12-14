GateToken (GT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $389.41 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $3.60 or 0.00020177 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $389.41 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00013851 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00043166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005602 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00238372 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.65950844 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,667,617.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

