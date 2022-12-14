Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Short Interest Update

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $117,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $301,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GGAA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

