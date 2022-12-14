GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $267,292.09

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $373.60 million and approximately $267,292.09 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

