Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Geospace Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $688,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.