GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,500 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the November 15th total of 868,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in GeoVax Labs by 659.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GeoVax Labs by 112.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 291,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 413,047 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GeoVax Labs by 160.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 643,897 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOVX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

GeoVax Labs Stock Down 10.4 %

NASDAQ GOVX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. 424,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.83.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 5,443.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Stories

