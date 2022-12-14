GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GFL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.01. 201,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 128.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,067,000 after buying an additional 3,153,276 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 95.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,580,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,594,000 after buying an additional 2,730,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 86.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,080,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,894,000 after buying an additional 1,431,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 204.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after buying an additional 1,366,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

