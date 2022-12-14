GG TOKEN Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $119.05 Million (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. GG TOKEN has a market capitalization of $119.05 million and $31,641.76 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00514374 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $884.79 or 0.04950406 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.17 or 0.30476918 BTC.

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.0945788 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $32,641.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

