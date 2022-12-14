Gifto Hits Market Cap of $18.09 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $18.09 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

