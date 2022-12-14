Gina Clark Sells 392 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $165.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.49. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $122.47 and a one year high of $174.63.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.