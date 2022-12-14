Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. Buys 3,400 Shares

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $97.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,083. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $116.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

