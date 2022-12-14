Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Down 31.6% in November

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ GWRS traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. 31,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $311.69 million, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

