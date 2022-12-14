GMX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $442.61 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. One GMX token can now be purchased for approximately $53.27 or 0.00293814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GMX has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a total market capitalization of $442.61 million and approximately $38.82 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GMX Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,778,171 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,309,073 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

