GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Trading Up 6.5%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.48. 63,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 94,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

