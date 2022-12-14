Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 4.2%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 1,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,985,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $556.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $765.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.14 million. Analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Stories

