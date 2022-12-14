Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Reaches $2,501.51 on Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for about $2,501.51 or 0.13797583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $590,478.77 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
