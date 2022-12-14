Greenfield Savings Bank Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.57. 846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,382. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.46.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

