Greenfield Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 259,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,121,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $262.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

