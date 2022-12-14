Greenfield Savings Bank Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after buying an additional 604,819 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,544. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.08 and a 200 day moving average of $197.56. The firm has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.60.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.