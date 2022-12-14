Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 265 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.88. 9,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,742. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.78.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

