Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in November

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the November 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Greggs Stock Performance
GGGSF traded up $11.27 on Wednesday, reaching $29.27. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.
About Greggs
