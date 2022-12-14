Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in November

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the November 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Greggs Stock Performance

GGGSF traded up $11.27 on Wednesday, reaching $29.27. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

