Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.67. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 17,309 shares trading hands.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.13%.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

