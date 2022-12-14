Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $82.86

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.86 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 71.06 ($0.87). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.88), with a volume of 12,586 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.84) price target on shares of Griffin Mining in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Griffin Mining Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.17 million and a PE ratio of 893.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

