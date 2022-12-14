Group Nine Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GNACU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 18,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 468% from the average daily volume of 3,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Group Nine Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group Nine Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Group Nine Acquisition by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 24.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

About Group Nine Acquisition

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

