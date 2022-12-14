Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $71.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

