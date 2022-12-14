Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Down 31.6% in November

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of GNTY stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. 15,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,434. The company has a market cap of $413.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Guaranty Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Baker bought 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.45 per share, with a total value of $165,256.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 569,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,620,205.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Baker bought 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.45 per share, with a total value of $165,256.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 569,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,620,205.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Baker bought 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $190,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,819,250.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 42,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,544. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.