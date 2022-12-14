Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Down 31.6% in November

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of GNTY stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. 15,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,434. The company has a market cap of $413.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guaranty Bancshares

In related news, Director Richard W. Baker bought 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.45 per share, with a total value of $165,256.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 569,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,620,205.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Baker bought 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.45 per share, with a total value of $165,256.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 569,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,620,205.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Baker bought 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $190,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,819,250.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 42,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,544. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

